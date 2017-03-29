Canbassador
Are you adventurous, outgoing, and adaptable? Do you think living in a van is cool? Enjoy every day being different?
Then this may be the job for you.
Responsibilities
The Canbassador position shares the passion and culture of our “family” at the winery and, for several months out of the year, brings this on the road. While traveling around the country promoting wines sounds incredibly fun (it is), often, this involves being away from home for extended periods of time (1-4 months at a time), working long hours, adapting to stressful and changing conditions – all the while providing a positive attitude and memorable experience for customers encountered during the trip.
Attention to detail is a must. Good communication, organization, and on-the-fly problem solving are also key to being successful in this position. This position is seasonal, working full time for several months, followed by several months of off-time.
Minimum requirements:
Preferred Experience and Qualifications:
Position Summary
Role: Canbassador / Marketing Assistant
Time Commitment: Full time: 5-6 days / week ; Average 30-40 hours/week. This is a seasonal role, 4-6 months / year.
Compensation: Commensurate with experience. All full time employees receive benefits including PTO, access to health insurance and a 401K with employer matching.
Report to: Phil Reiker, Experiential Marketing Manager
Location: Tualatin, OR
To Apply:
Email a cover letter and resume to jobs@unionwinecompany.com by May 7, 2017.
Company Description
Founded in 2005, Union Wine Company embraces the artistry of making great wine, minus all the fuss. Union cares more about what goes into the bottle than what kind of bottle (or can) it is. Not willing to sacrifice taste or value, Union’s founder Ryan Harms challenges his team to balance tradition with the latest technology, crafting exceptional Oregon wines at extraordinary prices. We also believe that wine should be enjoyed in many situations “outside the norm” – and have brought this idea to the world in the form of Underwood wines in can – enjoyed anywhere…from a vibrant sunset on the beach to a tailgate party before the game.
