Are you adventurous, outgoing, and adaptable? Do you think living in a van is cool? Enjoy every day being different?

Then this may be the job for you.

Union Wine will be hitting the open road this summer in our decked out 1972 Citroën mobile wine bar. We’ll be making pit stops at some of summer’s best music festivals, store openings and outdoor events - from Oregon to the East Coast and back. We are looking for an individual to join our Road Trip Events team to promote the wonderful Oregon wines we’re so proud of, including the much-loved Underwood Wine in a Can.

Responsibilities

The Canbassador position shares the passion and culture of our “family” at the winery and, for several months out of the year, brings this on the road. While traveling around the country promoting wines sounds incredibly fun (it is), often, this involves being away from home for extended periods of time (1-4 months at a time), working long hours, adapting to stressful and changing conditions – all the while providing a positive attitude and memorable experience for customers encountered during the trip.

Attention to detail is a must. Good communication, organization, and on-the-fly problem solving are also key to being successful in this position. This position is seasonal, working full time for several months, followed by several months of off-time.

Minimum requirements:

- 21 or older

- ability to drive large vehicles, with trailer

- operate a manual transmission vehicle

- flexible schedule/ability to be on the road for extended periods

- lift 50lbs repeatedly

- have or can pass USDOT Physical Certification

- communicate effectively through email, phone, and interpersonally

Preferred Experience and Qualifications:

- outgoing, enjoys meeting new people and seeing new places

- comfortable living on the road (i.e. sleeping in alternative spots, strange hours, minimal amenities)

- can capably drive large vehicles, with trailers, long distances, in urban environments, in adverse weather conditions

- good navigation skills

- organized, process oriented, and has a high attention to detail

- manages time efficiently and effectively

- can work a flexible schedule (i.e. extended periods away from home, long hours, multiple days on)

- high proficiency/aptitude for social media, photography, and design

- good attitude and an appreciation for wine

- can adapt and grow with the company, thinking outside the “bottle” (get it?)

Position Summary

Role: Canbassador / Marketing Assistant

Time Commitment: Full time: 5-6 days / week ; Average 30-40 hours/week. This is a seasonal role, 4-6 months / year.

Compensation: Commensurate with experience. All full time employees receive benefits including PTO, access to health insurance and a 401K with employer matching.

Report to: Phil Reiker, Experiential Marketing Manager

Location: Tualatin, OR



To Apply:

Email a cover letter and resume to jobs@unionwinecompany.com by May 7, 2017.

Company Description

Founded in 2005, Union Wine Company embraces the artistry of making great wine, minus all the fuss. Union cares more about what goes into the bottle than what kind of bottle (or can) it is. Not willing to sacrifice taste or value, Union’s founder Ryan Harms challenges his team to balance tradition with the latest technology, crafting exceptional Oregon wines at extraordinary prices. We also believe that wine should be enjoyed in many situations “outside the norm” – and have brought this idea to the world in the form of Underwood wines in can – enjoyed anywhere…from a vibrant sunset on the beach to a tailgate party before the game.

Want to get know us better?

Check out our: